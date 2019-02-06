Randall "Randy" Dale Downs, age 61, of Childersburg, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Downs, daughters, Sara Veazey (Shay) and Hillary Rogers (Brandon), sons, Randy Downs Jr. (Gao) and Austin Downs, Grandchildren: Allen Wilson, Jake Wilson, Ethan Veazey, Kip Rogers, Mason Rogers, and Danielle Downs, sister, Linda Mitchell (Dewey), brothers, Richard Downs (Debbie), and Ricky Downs (Aledra), nephew, Joshua Downs, and a host of other nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Curtis and Son North Chapel, at 2pm, with Brother Ronnie Forbus officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 6, 2019