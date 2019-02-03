Ray Nix, 64 of Talladega passed away February 1, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Monday February 4, 2019 at Eastaboga Baptist Church with Burial in Wewoka Cemetery. Pastor Mike Snyder will officiate the service.
His Family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00-8:00pm at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel.
Ray was a member of Eastaboga Baptist Church where he taught 5th grade Sunday school. His past time was raising his beagles for hunting rabbits, he loved hunting and fishing. He was retired from Harley-Davidson test facility. Ray loved being a Paw-Paw. He is preceded in death by his father Eldred "Snooks" Nix.
He survived by his wife Lynne Nix, daughter Raechel Denny (Shane), mother Mae Nix, Sister Diane Nelson (Perry), brother Mike Nix (Carol), grandson Eli Studdard, special friend Kyle Studdard (Christie) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers Mike Nix, Kyle Studdard, Brandon Nix, Kevin Nelson, Michael Nelson, Ethan Merrell and Scott Mowery.
Honorary Pallbearers Jimmy Pitts, Larry Pitts, Landan Merrell, Coosa Valley Beagle Club, Rendalia Hunting Club and the Berney Station Road Volunteer Fire Department. Usrey Funeral Home directing.
Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 3, 2019