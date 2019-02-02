Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral service for Robert "Bobby" Lawson Haynes, 75, of Jacksonville will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Rev. Bob Ford and Melvin Salter officiating. Burial will follow at Munford Cemetery. His family will receive friends Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Usrey. Mr. Haynes passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawson and Alma Haynes; brothers and sister, William "Bill" Haynes, Herbert Haynes, Evelyn Haynes Milstead and grandson, Jason Finch. Bobby was born in Talladega and a graduate of Munford High School. He was an Alabama State Trooper and retired as Sergeant with 30 years of service. Bobby's hobbies and passions included golf, JSU football and loving his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the heartbeat of his family; their encourager, confidant and above all, their biggest fan. Mr. Haynes is survived by his wife of 29 years, Peggy Haynes; daughter, Teresa (Johnny) Finch; son, Ricky (Jessica) Haynes; son, Chris (Misty) Haynes; son, Jeff (Sherri) Heath; son, Ricky (Belinda) Heath; daughter, Lisa Holmes; grandchildren, Justin (Amber) Finch, Melanie Downey, Ricky Joe Haynes, David Haynes, Amber Haynes, Christopher (Ashley) Haynes, Brittany Heath, Brad Heath (Raven), Jacob Heath, Kelsey Heath, Bret Holmes, Haley Holmes; great grandchildren, Brayden and Jacey Finch, Brianna and Olivia Downey, Christian and Camden Highfield, Cagen Haynes, Rylan and Layton Wilson and Dryaton Humphrey. The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center who gave such amazing care to our daddy, pawpaw, etc. Bobby Haynes. Pallbearers will be members of the Alabama State Troopers. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, AL. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the services.

516 East North Street

Talladega , AL 35161

