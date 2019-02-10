Susan Dale Taylor, age 74 of Sylacauga, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Coosa Valley Nursing Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Dale Taylor.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Crestwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by son, John Speaks of Sylacauga; sister, Julie Potts (Jimmy) of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Sarah Jessica Pate, Lauren Nicole Robinson, Kaitlyn Michelle Baker, John Taylor Speaks, Matthew Douglas Saxon, Michael Anthony Speaks.
Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 10, 2019