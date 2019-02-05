Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Services for Aaron Lee Arthur will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Calvary Woodworth with Rev. Danny George, Rev. Christian Stubbs, and Jim Musick officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will resume on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Aaron Lee Arthur, 28, of Woodworth, passed from this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Simple words cannot begin to describe the joy that Aaron brought to so many people. He found life in making others happy, through his contagious smile and wonderful personality. Aaron was the best go to person that anyone would ever know. He would help anyone with anything and expect nothing in return. He was employed by Universal Plant Services. Aaron loved the outdoors, 4-wheeler riding, mud riding, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Vickie Lyn Fralick and her husband Richard of Forest Hill; his father, Roland Keith Arthur and his wife Sandra of Florien; two brothers, Kurt Roland Arthur and his wife Katie Lynn of Woodworth, and Jody Marr of Robeline; two sisters, Hannah Bryant and Julie Cook, both of Florien; his maternal grandparents, Van and Joan Snell of Hornbeck; paternal grandparents, Roland and Gloria Arthur of Florien; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dustin McQueen, Jonathan Rachall, Woody Bonnette, Bryan Pias, Andy Dempsey, and Drew Whittington. Honorary pallbearers will be Van Snell, Jr., Caleb Snell, Kevin Arthur, Kody Arthur, and Casey Layton.

