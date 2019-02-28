Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Egan. View Sign

Bobby Egan, 79, of Evans, LA, passed from this life on February 24, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Frances Jeane Egan of Evans, LA; son, Rusty Todd Egan and Carla of Evans, LA; daughters, Belinda White and Johnny of Leesville, LA, Bonita Katrice Egan Phillips and Richard of Evans, LA; sisters, Dorothy Littleton of Houston, TX, and Beverly Arnold of AR; grandchildren, Summer Herrington and Cody, Lonnie White, Shelby Riley and Jared, Hannah Egan, Havn Egan, Kina Phillips, Layla Phillips, Ranger Phillips, Nathan Jeane and Danielle; great grandchildren, Mya Herrington, Chloe Herrington, Mace Herrington, Hadleigh Riley, Hoyt Riley, Addisyn Hill, BrookLun Jeane, BradLey Jeane, BrentLey Jeane, Kailyn White and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Lawrence and Myrtle Evans Egan; paternal grandparents, Lon Lawrence and Emmazone Perkins Egan; maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Evans; sisters, Connie Miller, Marcia Brown and Judith Cryer

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM at Hearts United Church in Evans, LA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 1, 2019 also at Hearts United Church. Brother Jared Riley, Brother Cody Herrington and Brother Todd Egan will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Havn Egan, Lonnie White, Ranger Phillips, Nathan Jeane, BradLey Jeane, Richard Phillips, BrentLey Jeane and Johnnie White; Honorary Pallbearers will be Jared Riley and Cody Herrington. Burial will follow at Evans Community Cemetery, in Evans, LA with honors to follow.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Bobby Egan, 79, of Evans, LA, passed from this life on February 24, 2019.Those left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Frances Jeane Egan of Evans, LA; son, Rusty Todd Egan and Carla of Evans, LA; daughters, Belinda White and Johnny of Leesville, LA, Bonita Katrice Egan Phillips and Richard of Evans, LA; sisters, Dorothy Littleton of Houston, TX, and Beverly Arnold of AR; grandchildren, Summer Herrington and Cody, Lonnie White, Shelby Riley and Jared, Hannah Egan, Havn Egan, Kina Phillips, Layla Phillips, Ranger Phillips, Nathan Jeane and Danielle; great grandchildren, Mya Herrington, Chloe Herrington, Mace Herrington, Hadleigh Riley, Hoyt Riley, Addisyn Hill, BrookLun Jeane, BradLey Jeane, BrentLey Jeane, Kailyn White and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Lawrence and Myrtle Evans Egan; paternal grandparents, Lon Lawrence and Emmazone Perkins Egan; maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Evans; sisters, Connie Miller, Marcia Brown and Judith CryerVisitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM at Hearts United Church in Evans, LA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 1, 2019 also at Hearts United Church. Brother Jared Riley, Brother Cody Herrington and Brother Todd Egan will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Havn Egan, Lonnie White, Ranger Phillips, Nathan Jeane, BradLey Jeane, Richard Phillips, BrentLey Jeane and Johnnie White; Honorary Pallbearers will be Jared Riley and Cody Herrington. Burial will follow at Evans Community Cemetery, in Evans, LA with honors to follow.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral Home Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.

3178 Hwy 190 West

Deridder , LA 70634

(337) 463-9996 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Deridder Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close