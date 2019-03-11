Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dalton Wayne Lambert, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home in Salisbury, NC.

He was born December 7, 1955 in DeRidder, LA to the late Harmon and Ellaweise Droddy Lambert. Dalton was a 1975 graduate of Rosepine High School. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Dalton was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and a former member and Deacon of Gold Hill Baptist Church.

Dalton never met a stranger and was unashamedly willing to spread the joy and love of Christ. His joy in life was loving his family unconditionally and being a light to anyone that crossed his path. He was always willing to give you the shirt off his back.

Dalton is survived by his wife, Janet Leigh Lambert, whom he married December 22, 1976; daughters, Angela Miller of Albemarle, Jennifer Eudy and husband Jay of Rockwell, and Ashleigh Lambert of Salisbury; son, Dalton Bud Lambert and wife Emily of Kernersville; granddaughters, Miranda Miller, and Jacee Eudy; grandsons, Levi Miller, Jaden Eudy, Isaac Lambert, and Jonah Lambert; sisters, Sammie Kubala and husband Ronald of Wallisville, TX, and Sharon Lambert of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Halton Lambert and wife Gay of Merryville, LA, Alton Lambert and wife Brenda of DeRidder, LA, and Elton Lambert and wife Pam of North Little Rock, AR.

The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, March 10, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Friendship Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Pierce, and Pastors Elton Lambert and Toney Parsons officiating.

Burial will follow in the Gold Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 100 Porter Road, Salisbury, NC 28146.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Lambert family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

