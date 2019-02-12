Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Juanita Sue Simmons, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on February 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Sue, the daughter of Henry and Bessie Lee Burton was born on December 6, 1940, in Orange, Texas.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at First Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA, with Revs. Lindsey Burns and Jerry Masters officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.

Sue was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing her, starting with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend! Many words could be used to describe the woman she was, but none more fitting than the word Servant! Sue served her family, her church, and her community. She spent countless days cooking for and serving those around her. Sue also began serving as a church pianist at the age of 12 years old in Mauriceville, TX and served many churches throughout her life; including, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hopewell Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Longville. She also served as the church hostess of First Baptist Church of DeRidder for many years, where she was a faithful member for over 51 years.

Sue was a gentle, kind, and loving soul who genuinely loved life and loved people. Sue's love for others was directly related to the love she had for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Sue truly understood 1 John 4:19 which says "we love because he first loved us."

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 and a half years, Garth (Pete) Simmons; her two sons, Edwin Simmons and wife Rosemary, Kevin Simmons and wife Lori; her daughter, Tanya Simmons; her daughter-in-law Ann Simmons; her two brothers Tommy and Owen Burton and wife Nelda; two grandchildren, John Simmons and wife Tricia and Katy Simmons; her three great-grandchildren, Kade, Cooper and Judah Simmons, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bessie Burton, and her sister-in-law Shirley Burton.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Simmons Family at Juanita Sue Simmons, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on February 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Sue, the daughter of Henry and Bessie Lee Burton was born on December 6, 1940, in Orange, Texas.Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at First Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA, with Revs. Lindsey Burns and Jerry Masters officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.Sue was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing her, starting with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend! Many words could be used to describe the woman she was, but none more fitting than the word Servant! Sue served her family, her church, and her community. She spent countless days cooking for and serving those around her. Sue also began serving as a church pianist at the age of 12 years old in Mauriceville, TX and served many churches throughout her life; including, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hopewell Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Longville. She also served as the church hostess of First Baptist Church of DeRidder for many years, where she was a faithful member for over 51 years.Sue was a gentle, kind, and loving soul who genuinely loved life and loved people. Sue's love for others was directly related to the love she had for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! Sue truly understood 1 John 4:19 which says "we love because he first loved us."Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 and a half years, Garth (Pete) Simmons; her two sons, Edwin Simmons and wife Rosemary, Kevin Simmons and wife Lori; her daughter, Tanya Simmons; her daughter-in-law Ann Simmons; her two brothers Tommy and Owen Burton and wife Nelda; two grandchildren, John Simmons and wife Tricia and Katy Simmons; her three great-grandchildren, Kade, Cooper and Judah Simmons, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bessie Burton, and her sister-in-law Shirley Burton.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Simmons Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Funeral Home Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder

2110 Highway 171 South

DeRidder , LA 70634

(337) 463-7428 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Deridder Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close