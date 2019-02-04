Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Maul. View Sign

LeRoy Maul

January 24, 1929 – February 3, 2019

Heaven is booming with the powerful voice of Chris LeRoy Maul who is being reunited with his grandson – Eric Neil Maul, parents – John Christian and Tressie Alva Slaydon Maul, siblings – Kenneth Merle Maul and Marie Rose Pasquale, and son-in-law – James Dennis.

LeRoy is survived by his loyal wife of 69 years, Johnnie Mae Edwards Maul, daughter Sharon Faye Maul Dennis, son Kenneth Elmer (Susan) Maul, son Roy Alan (Cindy) Maul, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

LeRoy Maul will be remembered as a man who simply loved life. LeRoy shared a strong Christian faith with his family. He was pillar of the Westview Baptist Church community. LeRoy was a dedicated employee of Rowan Drilling Company for 37 years, working in the Gulf of Mexico and in Saudi Arabia. After retiring, LeRoy and Johnnie made the most of life pursuing their passions of fishing and traveling all over the United States. LeRoy was a renowned storyteller who enjoyed Western movies, Bluegrass and Gospel music, and his recliner. Above all things, LeRoy loved his God and his family. He was a strong, compassionate man who will be greatly missed.

Service for Chris LeRoy Maul will be held at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana. Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, with Rev. Jason Hoychick officiating, followed by a graveside service at Newlin Cemetery, Singer, Louisiana.

