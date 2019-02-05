Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Glass. View Sign

Born to Pentecostal pastor Rev. John C. Spears and Eula Mae Spears on October

23, 1933 in Kosciusko, Mississippi, Mary Jo Spears Glass departed this life for her

Heavenly home on February 3, 2019.

Early on showing exceptional musical talent, Mary Jo was, by the age of twelve,

evangelizing with her brother Rev. Doyle Spears in churches in Texas, Louisiana

and Mississippi. On December 23, 1952, she married Pentecostal evangelist Charles E. Glass, and for the next six years, they evangelized throughout the United States.

With a God-given talent to relate to people through music, Mary Jo studied with several music teachers including Rildia Bee Cliburn, mother and piano teacher of famed classical pianist Van Cliburn, Jr. For many years, she was much in demand as a musician and vocalist within Pentecostal ranks throughout the nation. Mary Jo was accompanist and vocalist with the Galileans, a gospel music group that originated in the First Pentecostal Church of Sherman, Texas where she and Rev. Glass came to pastor in 1958. The active, ever-growing music program at Faith Church today is a result of Mary Jo's love of music and her desire to see Spirit-filled music in all services.

Always working together as a team, Rev. Glass and Mary Jo moved their growing congregation from the original location on Jones and Maxey to a new building on Harrison Street in 1963. In 2006, they moved their congregation, now called Faith Church, to a newly-constructed facility on Heritage Parkway. Much to the amazement of many, with both being in their seventies by this time, they led a building program determined to establish a place, as Mary Jo said, "to showcase God's Spirit where people can experience the life-changing power of God."

An enthusiastic traveler, Mary Jo could (and did) converse with anyone she encountered, whether Steve Martin ("I know you; you were in 'The Jerk'!") in a New York City restaurant or Robert Redford in an airport ("I visited with him for about twenty minutes and had absolutely no idea who he was, but I did point out Patrick Swayze to him across the way!") or Buck Owens with whom she sang "Amazing Grace" over the telephone. She often said had she not gone into the ministry, she might have become a country and western singer!

A woman with impeccable taste, keen wit and an infectious laugh, Mary Jo could set her mind to a singular purpose and work determinedly to fulfill it. Having decided to take up painting in her later years, she took lessons and painted enthusiastically.

Throughout her life, however, Mary Jo's chief focus was always on the furtherance of God's

Kingdom. She believed that we serve as the conduits of God's love toward others.Like her husband, she believed that vision becomes reality through faith in God, holding to His unchanging Word, and prayer. Consequently, Faith Church and this great community will continue to celebrate their lives and ministry.

While we cannot know what Heaven is really like, it might be imagined that having arrived, Mary Jo, affectionately known to many as "MJ" or "GJo", first met the Lord, located her husband, Charles, and then filled their new home together with fresh flowers, especially gardenias, hydrangeas and peonies. Then, laughing and worshipping without restraint, she set about finding all those whose hearts she had touched during her 85 years on earth.

Predeceased by her husband Charles, parents John and Eula Mae, brother Doyle, half-brother J.W., half-sisters Willie and Evelyn, and many other loved ones, Mary Jo is survived by her daughters Debbie and Charla, grandchildren D.J., Taylor and husband Carson, Abigail, John, Eleanor and Henry and great-grandchild Max. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.

Family visitation will be held at Faith Church on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Speakers will include Casie Rivas, Jimmy Lumpkin, Buck Treadway, George Lee Glass, Caleb Dupuis, Aaron Cernero, and Ryan Cernero. Pallbearers will be Bert Bond, Ben Bond, Bo Bond, Sam Bragg, Don Campbell, Glenn Cooper, Ronnie Dutton and Blake Sikes. Interment at Friendship Cemetery will immediately follow the service.

Memorials may be made to the Family Life Center of Faith Church.

