Oakdale-Homegoing services for Pamela Baham Johnson, 67, of Mena, Arkansas will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Oakdale. Rev. Jerry Johnson and Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.

The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Pam affectionately known as "Nana" by her family was called home on February 23, 2019 at her home in Mena, Arkansas. Pam was raised in Oakdale at her childhood home in the West Bay with her four sisters. She then married Vic Johnson and began her life as a wife and mother. Vic and Pam moved to Deridder where they would decide to raise their children. She worked for Boise Cascade on the paper machine in Deridder until her well-deserved retirement. Upon retirement, she and Vic, took the opportunity to purchase their dream home in the Ouchita mountains in Mena, Arkansas, where they would spend the rest of their life together. Pam was a devoted wife to her husband, Vic, for 48 years. She was also a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had two priorities in her life and those were God and family. She absolutely adored her family. Her family was her everything and she was her family's everything. She was a matriarch whose love was never ending. Pam enjoyed baking, sewing, quilting, and shopping-especially at garage sales. Most of all she enjoyed her family, retirement, and her simple life in the mountains. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially during the holidays. Her cornbread dressing, cherry dump salad, and ice box fruitcake are only three of the very treasured recipes that will be left in our hearts. Pam cherished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pam leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and faith of Jesus Christ to her family. She will be sadly missed and unconditionally loved forever by her family.

Those left to cherish Pam's loving memory include her husband, Vic, of Mena, AR; two sons, Vinson Johnson and wife, Kimberly, of Howard, CO and Jeane Johnson of Dry Creek; one daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Bartlett and husband, Dexter, of Dry Creek; four sisters, Bonnie McCauley and husband, Horace, of Toledo Bend, Sharon Johnson and husband, Jerry, of Oakdale, Laveda Farmer and husband, Mike, of Sulphur, and Janelle McDaniel and husband, Joe, of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Kyle Johnson and wife, Brianna, of Denver, CO, Levi Johnson and wife, Brooke, of Oakdale, Garrett Johnson and wife, Alyissa, of Merryville, Lexis Sharp of Dry Creek, and Jace Johnson of Elizabeth; and three great grandchildren, Landry, Titus, and Sawyer Johnson.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Huey Baham; and one great grandson, Bryson Chase Johnson.

