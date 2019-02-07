Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry "PC" Stuckey Jr. View Sign

Perry "PC" Clayton Stuckey, Jr. was born on June 30, 1936 in Houston, TX and departed this life February 5, 2019. He lost his battle with cancer. He was 82 years old and a resident of Pitkin, LA. Graveside service will be Saturday, February 9 at 11am at Lone Star Cemetery located at 781 Lone Star Church Rd. Pitkin, LA. Rev. Tim Lee will officiate.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, six months, and four days, Elizabeth "Liz" Jones Stuckey; three daughters, Robin Stracener & Bryan, Peggy Lunsford & Larry, and Sally Davis & David; two sons, Timothy Stuckey, Sr. & Elaine and Kenneth Stuckey & Vickie; eleven grandchildren, Steven McMillan, Jason McMillan, Joshua Allen, Amanda Holloway, Timothy "Mark" Stuckey, Jr., Travis Howard, Heather Davis, Nicholas Davis, Donna Stuckey, Elizabeth "Beth" Stracener, and Mathieu Stuckey; twelve great-grandchildren, Megan Blahuta, Bailey McMillan, Kourtney Bethke, Brooke McMillan, Jordyn McMillan, Kennedy McMillan, Lexa Howard, Karson

Perry loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving Daddy, great Paw-Paw, and an even greater Great-Paw-Paw. Everyone that met him loved him. He loved watching football and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. PC enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler, planting gardens, and telling stories to anyone that would listen. His favorite movies were old westerns and he loved Roy Rogers.

Mr. Stuckey is preceded in death by his father, Perry Clayton Stuckey, Sr.; his mother, Huberta Pogue & Tommy; three sisters, Velma Sims, Bobbie Gaskins, and Patsy Bellew; and five brother-in-laws, Carl Sims, Hubert Gaskins, Weldon Bledsoe, David Zajicek and Joe Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or to the .

Perry "PC" Clayton Stuckey, Jr. was born on June 30, 1936 in Houston, TX and departed this life February 5, 2019. He lost his battle with cancer. He was 82 years old and a resident of Pitkin, LA. Graveside service will be Saturday, February 9 at 11am at Lone Star Cemetery located at 781 Lone Star Church Rd. Pitkin, LA. Rev. Tim Lee will officiate.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, six months, and four days, Elizabeth "Liz" Jones Stuckey; three daughters, Robin Stracener & Bryan, Peggy Lunsford & Larry, and Sally Davis & David; two sons, Timothy Stuckey, Sr. & Elaine and Kenneth Stuckey & Vickie; eleven grandchildren, Steven McMillan, Jason McMillan, Joshua Allen, Amanda Holloway, Timothy "Mark" Stuckey, Jr., Travis Howard, Heather Davis, Nicholas Davis, Donna Stuckey, Elizabeth "Beth" Stracener, and Mathieu Stuckey; twelve great-grandchildren, Megan Blahuta, Bailey McMillan, Kourtney Bethke, Brooke McMillan, Jordyn McMillan, Kennedy McMillan, Lexa Howard, Karson Smith , Kayden Paul, Ryleigh Smith, Eyle Smith, and Jody Smith; two sisters, Janet Bledsoe and Beckey Zajicek; two brothers, Ray Raymond & Linda and Jimmy Pogue & Lisa; two brother-in-laws, Bill Jones & Jonnie and Mike Jones & Theresa; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.Perry loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving Daddy, great Paw-Paw, and an even greater Great-Paw-Paw. Everyone that met him loved him. He loved watching football and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. PC enjoyed driving his 18-wheeler, planting gardens, and telling stories to anyone that would listen. His favorite movies were old westerns and he loved Roy Rogers.Mr. Stuckey is preceded in death by his father, Perry Clayton Stuckey, Sr.; his mother, Huberta Pogue & Tommy; three sisters, Velma Sims, Bobbie Gaskins, and Patsy Bellew; and five brother-in-laws, Carl Sims, Hubert Gaskins, Weldon Bledsoe, David Zajicek and Joe Jones.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or to the .

