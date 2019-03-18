Ronnie "Bo" Cagle, 76, of Singer, LA. was born January 12, 1943 in Merryville, LA. and passed away March 16, 2019 in Singer, LA. Bo is survived by his companion, Debra Hudson; son, Ronnie "Donel" Cagle; grandchildren, Cutter Denmon and wife, Kennedy, Copper Cagle, Caymen Marceaux, and Caison Cousins; sisters, Betty Cryar and husband, Jim and Karen Hyatt and husband, Charlie. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Dione Cagle; parents, Henry Leo Cagle and Gladys Juanita Belvin; brother, Don L. Cagle. Family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, March 18th at Singer Pentecostal Church, 1417 Newlin Cemetery Rd., Singer, LA. Funeral service will be held 10:00 am Tuesday March 19th at the church; interment to follow at Havens Cemetery in Singer, LA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie "Bo" Cagle.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana.
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Published in Deridder Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2019