Graveside services for Seth Johnnie McConathy Sr., 79, of DeRidder will be held at the Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Phillips and Bro. George Lee Glass officiating. Services are under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 9 P. M., and on Wednesday, February 6th, from 8 A. M. until 10 A.M. at the funeral home.
Seth was born on October 16, 1939 to John L. and Hermie White McConathy. He passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.
Mr. McConathy was a lifelong resident of Beauregard Parish. He was retired as a Boat Captain of about 30 years. He was owner and operator of Cross Training Gym for 10 years. He was a good Christian man. He was a good husband, father, and loved everyone. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ursula McConathy; brother, Charles McConathy and sisters, Shirley Forrest and Dottie Lewis.
He is survived by his son, Seth "J" McConathy Jr., & wife, Donna of DeRidder; daughters, Kayla Davis & husband, Mike of DeRidder, Carol Cooley & husband, Kenneth of DeRidder and Monika Bradshaw & husband, Scott of DeRidder; sisters, Chloe Strecker of AR and Pam Jamison & husband, Bill of TX; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
