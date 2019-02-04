Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth McConathy Sr. View Sign

Graveside services for Seth Johnnie McConathy Sr., 79, of DeRidder will be held at the Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Phillips and Bro. George Lee Glass officiating. Services are under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 9 P. M., and on Wednesday, February 6th, from 8 A. M. until 10 A.M. at the funeral home.

Seth was born on October 16, 1939 to John L. and Hermie White McConathy. He passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Mr. McConathy was a lifelong resident of Beauregard Parish. He was retired as a Boat Captain of about 30 years. He was owner and operator of Cross Training Gym for 10 years. He was a good Christian man. He was a good husband, father, and loved everyone. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ursula McConathy; brother, Charles McConathy and sisters, Shirley Forrest and Dottie Lewis.

He is survived by his son, Seth "J" McConathy Jr., & wife, Donna of DeRidder; daughters, Kayla Davis & husband, Mike of DeRidder, Carol Cooley & husband, Kenneth of DeRidder and Monika Bradshaw & husband, Scott of DeRidder; sisters, Chloe Strecker of AR and Pam Jamison & husband, Bill of TX; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at Graveside services for Seth Johnnie McConathy Sr., 79, of DeRidder will be held at the Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Phillips and Bro. George Lee Glass officiating. Services are under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 9 P. M., and on Wednesday, February 6th, from 8 A. M. until 10 A.M. at the funeral home.Seth was born on October 16, 1939 to John L. and Hermie White McConathy. He passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019.Mr. McConathy was a lifelong resident of Beauregard Parish. He was retired as a Boat Captain of about 30 years. He was owner and operator of Cross Training Gym for 10 years. He was a good Christian man. He was a good husband, father, and loved everyone. He will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ursula McConathy; brother, Charles McConathy and sisters, Shirley Forrest and Dottie Lewis.He is survived by his son, Seth "J" McConathy Jr., & wife, Donna of DeRidder; daughters, Kayla Davis & husband, Mike of DeRidder, Carol Cooley & husband, Kenneth of DeRidder and Monika Bradshaw & husband, Scott of DeRidder; sisters, Chloe Strecker of AR and Pam Jamison & husband, Bill of TX; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder

2110 Highway 171 South

DeRidder , LA 70634

(337) 463-7428 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Deridder Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close