Stella Mae Hudson, 69, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Timothy Hudson & Traci, and Jason Hudson all of Merryville, LA; daughter, DeAnna Perry of Merryville, LA; sisters, Elaine Praytor of Pensacola, FL, Gail Bartosik and Paul also of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Jasmine Hudson, Jaysa Hudson, Graycie Perry, Christian Hudson and Bryson Hudson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Clarence Cecil Hudson; brother, Danny Marshall; mother, Earlean Leedy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 PM, at 7:00 PM there will be a fellowship where family and friends can share memories and stories. Visitation is at Bon Wier United Pentecostal Church in Bon Wier, TX. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 also at Bon Wier United Pentecostal Church. Reverend Glenn Burks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

