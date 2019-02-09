Alan Harry Jensen

Sept 22, 1943 ~ Feb 4, 2019

Alan Harry Jensen passed away February 4, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born September 22, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harry I. Jensen and June Jensen Johnson. He graduated from Granger High School, joined the army and served in the 101st Airborne Division.

He married Carole Pearson (later divorced). Married Madeline Bott (deceased) in 1983. He married the love of his life Patricia Ann Tippetts 35 years ago. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 32 years, he then worked for Pacific West for 11 years.

Alan's favorite pass times were fishing, camping, bowling, golfing and a crown cocktail at 5:00 pm (It's 5:00 somewhere!) He loved his dogs Knothead, Val, Samie and his new puppy Bailey girl.

He is survived by his wife Patti. Children: Michelle (Billy) Brutsman, Kelly Ellefson (Vanja), Brandy (JJ) Jenkins, Brad (Holly) Tippetts, Matt (Jen) Tippetts, Step-sons: Garth, Larry, and Terry Bott, 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. His sister JoAnn (Jim) Monroe, preceded in death by his parents and sister Claudia Weingand.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the South Jordan City Cemetery, 10650 South 1055 West, South Jordan. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

