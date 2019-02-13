Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Carlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Carlon


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Carlon Obituary
Alice Davies Carlon
In Loving Memory
Salt Lake City, UT-Alice passed away peacefully and was reunited with her husband Bob on February 11, 2019. She was born October 5, 1935 to George and Ilene Katherine Davies in Superior, Wyoming. She married Robert Carlon April 16, 1955 and later solemnized in the Logan Temple on May 15, 1963. They had three children, Michael, Randy, and Terrie. She spent most of her life caring for children. Alice enjoyed spending time with her husband playing cards, walking, and spending time with family and her visiting with neighbors and good friend Gulbrit. Alice was always putting others before herself. Alice was a great homemaker, enjoyed crocheting and doing crafts. Alice is survived by her son Randy and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, one son Michael and daughter Terrie, and her brothers and sister. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.