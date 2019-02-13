Alice Davies Carlon

Salt Lake City, UT-Alice passed away peacefully and was reunited with her husband Bob on February 11, 2019. She was born October 5, 1935 to George and Ilene Katherine Davies in Superior, Wyoming. She married Robert Carlon April 16, 1955 and later solemnized in the Logan Temple on May 15, 1963. They had three children, Michael, Randy, and Terrie. She spent most of her life caring for children. Alice enjoyed spending time with her husband playing cards, walking, and spending time with family and her visiting with neighbors and good friend Gulbrit. Alice was always putting others before herself. Alice was a great homemaker, enjoyed crocheting and doing crafts. Alice is survived by her son Randy and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, one son Michael and daughter Terrie, and her brothers and sister. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11 AM with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.



Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2019