Allen Bannatyne Stoneman

1953-2019

Allen Bannatyne Stoneman, our dear husband, father, Jumpertz, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 in Salt Lake City.

Allen was born on November 9, 1953 to William Harper Stoneman and Jamesina Bannatyne Stoneman. He grew up in the Salt Lake Avenues on B Street.

Allen married Ruth Bay Gibbons on October 10, 1975. They are the parents of five children and twelve grandchildren.

Allen brought life and fun to everything he did. From early theater roles in "Promised Valley," to playing Charlie Brown at West High, to Lazar Wolf, Scrooge, and the Pish-Tush at Pages Lane Theater.

Allen earned a bachelor's degree in business at the University of Utah, and pursued a successful career in marketing.

Allen was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many capacities. His devotion is most readily demonstrated by 25 years of service in the young men's and scouting program, an affliction he bore with good cheer and the patience of Job.

At Allen's passing, he was serving as the Bishop of the Canyon Road Ward. Sharing in the family's heartbreak of his loss are the members of his flock who dearly loved their Bishop, and whose Bishop dearly loved them.

Allen has been a constant and a delight in the lives of his family. Whether he was giving you a tease, supporting you in performances, offering advice, or just putting in his oar, he always made you his highest priority.

Survived by wife, Ruth; five children, Benjamin (Melissa), Samuel (Kelli), Molly (McKay), Maxwell (Brooke), and Augustus (Janel); four siblings, Catherine, Bill, John, and Mary; and twelve grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his father and mother.

Funeral services will be on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11 AM at the Ensign Stake Center located at 135 A Street, Salt Lake City. Viewing will be Thursday February 7 from 5-7 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple.

