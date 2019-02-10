1926 ~ 2019

Alma Keith Cunningham, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Keith was born on April 28, 1926 in Salt Lake City to Alma Forrest and Melba Leone Woods Cunningham. Keith grew up during the Depression in Salt Lake near what is now the Nibley Park Golf Course. He attended South High School and was a member of the ROTC. Right after High School, Keith joined the Army Air Corps and served our Country in WWII in the Pacific Theater and when WWII ended, he served in the Korean Conflict Stateside in California.

Keith married Ina Claire Scott on August 8, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Latter-day Saints. Dad has missed Mom every day since the day she passed away in 2005.

Keith worked for his Dad in his Dad's upholstery business, Al Cunningham Top & Glass, for many years and then the rest of his working life was spent at Salt Lake City's Street Department, where he retired in 1990.

Dad had many interests, including racing stock cars at the Hippodrome Stadium, and taking flying lessons. He loved volunteering for many years with the Boy Scouts and earned the Silver Beaver Award for his exceptional leadership and service. He loved animals too and he and Mom had 3 dogs, all named Scotty. Most of Keith's interests revolved around his family and weekend fishing trips to Strawberry Reservoir. He and Ina also loved traveling in their motorhome with their little dog, Scotty, throughout the United States and Canada. He loved his children but adored his grandchildren. Every Christmas Eve, he would read a special book to them and he and Mom had the best Easter Egg Hunts for them in their beautiful backyard.

Keith is survived by his three children, Alan (Connie), Richard (Mary), and Linda Bradford (Randy), 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Dale, sisters Deona Patterson and Penny Schoenfeld. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ina, and granddaughter, Becky.

Dad was a very accepting, grateful and kind person and a family man through and through. Even though he was quiet, he was a joyful person and he paid close attention to what was going on and didn't miss a beat. He will be missed greatly by so many.

In lieu of flowers, Keith would appreciate contributions to the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation, www.uaaf.org, for their constant help with homeless companion pets. And a special thank you to Dr. Caroline Milne at the VA and also to Hearts for Hospice, especially Chaplain Gina Harsh, who became a dear friend to Dad and all of us.

Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Cannon 9th Ward, 1250 West 1400 South, where friends may call one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Redwood Memorial Estates. Funeral Directors: Broomhead Funeral Home. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com



