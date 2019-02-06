Annunziata "Nancy" Helen Giani

August 8, 1925 - January 30, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother "Big Nanny", great grandmother and aunt passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019. Nancy was born in Manhattan, New York to Salvatore and Angela Ducati Schera on August 8, 1925. She married her sweetheart, Rosario "Sal" Anthony Giani on June 23, 1946 in New York City. They were married for more than 70 years before his passing in November 2016. She loved her family, playing the "slots", cooking Italian food and listening to Frank Sinatra, Jerry Vale and Billy Eckstine. As a teenager, Nancy was tasked with caring for her three younger siblings during the Great Depression while both her parents, immigrants from Sicily, worked to provide food for their struggling family. While Nancy only had an 8th grade education, she was a self- taught bookkeeper and had numerous jobs throughout her life. She worked as a medical assistant with her sister, Vincenza. She also handled accounting for numerous small businesses in Queens, New York. Nancy liked nothing more than spending time with her family, whether that was preparing and eating good Italian food or playing cards. She loved to laugh, tell funny stories, dance and travel. She moved out West, first to Las Vegas and then to Centerville, Utah to be closer to family. Nancy suffered from many health problems throughout her life and handled them with strength and dignity.

Nancy is survived by her children, Anthony, New York; Sal (Susan), New York; Francine (Rick) Luczak, Centerville, Utah; 9 grandchildren (Anthony, Camille, Salvatore, Christopher, Traci, Christina, Michelle, Madeline, Meredith) and 13 great grandchildren. Big Nanny loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply. Proceeded in death by her husband, Sal, her parents, sisters, Vera Gambino and Vincenza Magnani, brother, Vincent Schera and granddaughter-in-law, Susan Morrison Giani.

Our family expresses our heartfelt gratitude to Nancy's compassionate caretakers; Dr. Holland, Julie, Joe, Cassidy and Alexis with ComfortWorx Hospice, Aley, Brookelynn, Brianna and more recently, the nurses and CNAs at Avalon Care Center in Bountiful.

"WHAT THE MIND CANNOT REMEMBER THE HEART WILL NEVER FORGET"

We will miss you greatly Ma but we are happy for your reunion with family, especially Dad. We are comforted in knowing you are clear minded and dancing again. We love you Ma. Till we meet again.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 8 from 6-9 p.m.at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful. There will be a viewing on Saturday, February 9 from 9-10 a.m. and a Graveside Services immediately following at the Centerville City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 6, 2019