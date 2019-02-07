Antoinette Evans

Clark

1936 ~ 2019

Antoinette Evans Clark of St. George, Utah, passed away on January 28, 2019, surrounded by children and grandchildren. She was 82 years old and had battled Alzheimer's for several years, although adept at making friends and wise-cracks until her death. She was dearly loved by many.

She was born August 20, 1936 to Oakley S. Evans and Mabel Wilson Evans in Butte, Montana. From there, she grew up in Utah, Kansas, Colorado and Connecticut, relocating as her father moved up the J.C. Penney corporate ladder. As the eldest of five girls, she was a natural leader and developed a passion for nurturing children.

After graduating as valedictorian from Darien High School in 1954, she attended Stanford University and met her sweetheart, John Russell Clark, while studying child psychology and speech therapy. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in Utah on April 18, 1957, before going to Philadelphia where John completed his studies at Hahnemann Medical College in 1959.

Their six children were born in Philadelphia, Honolulu, Salt Lake City, and Long Beach (CA) before John set up his neurosurgical practice in Chico, California, in 1969. They lived in Chico for 25 years, and Antoinette served in leadership roles promoting worthwhile causes for children. In the Boy Scouts of America, she became one of the first female district chairmen, supervising over 1,350 Boy Scouts in Ranchero-Bidwell District, including her own two Eagle Scout sons.

Seeking to make a difference in protecting family values, she became a lobbyist in 1977 and traveled regularly to Sacramento. In 1982 she helped establish a local chapter of Citizens for Decency through Law, and four years later helped close down six pornographic book stores.

Antoinette served as a PTA president several times and, along with John, spear-headed many fundraisers and gatherings from their vibrant home. Nancy Reagan was a special guest in their home in 1976, campaigning for husband Ronald Reagan's presidency. As a volunteer in LDS Social Services for nearly 20 years, she poured her energies into the well-being of children, especially troubled teens. Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she truly believed that "because I have been given much, I too must give."

Although John preceded her in death (2010), Antoinette is survived by her children: April Clark Clive (Cliff); John Jay Evans Clark (Kathleen); David Dorius Clark (Dodie); Sara Clark Madsen (Steve); Wendy Clark Ludlow (Brian); and Colleen Niau Clark Fear (Paul). She is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. Three sisters include Wendy Evans Ruppel (John); Julie Evans Simons (Steve); and Dinny Evans. Christine Evans died in 2009.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11th at the Emigration 6th Ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 589 E.18th Avenue in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will occur Sunday, February 10th at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple as well as Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of her life at noon. Interment will follow immediately afterward at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, on 200 N Street, Salt Lake City. Charitable donations may go to LDS Philanthropies or . Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary