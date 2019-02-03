|
|
Burke L Hall
1953 ~ 2019
Burke (Pops) L Hall passed away unexpectedly at home in West Jordan on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 65, joining his wife Rebecca Gee Hall. He is survived by his son Shane (Traci) and brother Mike Bergener (Connie). The Hall family asks that in celebration of Burke's life you wear your favorite pair of jeans and a plaid/flannel shirt. We also ask that you bring your favorite picture/memory/story of Burke to share. Services will be held Friday, February 8th, at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Viewing will be held from 10am-12pm with graveside services following immediately after at the mausoleum. Please visit www.larkincares.com for full obituary notice and online condolences.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2019