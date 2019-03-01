Calvin T. Bean

1925 ~ 2019

Calvin Taylor Bean of Farmington, UT passed away on February 24, 2019 surrounded by many of his family members. Calvin was born August 16, 1925 in Irasburg, Vermont, the first son of Winfred Elmer and Hazel Taylor Bean. Calvin attended school in Coventry, Sutton and St. Johnsbury, Vermont, graduating from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1943 at the age of 17 and served nearly three years aboard the U.S.S. Chilton, an Attack Transport used to carry troops to the front lines. He participated in the Philippine and Okinawa Campaigns and on April 2, 1945 his ship was the victim of a kamikaze attack. His ship was later assigned to transport American POWs from Korea and Japan back to the U. S. The ship returned to China where they redeployed Nationalist Chinese troops from Southern to Northern China. He served as a radarman and the captain's orderly until his honorable discharge on March 6, 1946. He attained the rank of Third Class Petty Officer during his navy service.

Calvin worked in many vocations in the manufacturing, automotive and aircraft industries including St Johnsbury Garage, Northern Cadillac, Vermont Tap & Die, Hamilton Standard, Portland Copper and The Galigher Company. He ended his career in 1989 as a contract Quality Control Systems Engineer with Lockheed Georgia in Salt Lake City, UT.

Calvin was an avid outdoorsman and found great satisfaction and happiness hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and built four grandfather clocks as a legacy for his posterity. For approximately 50 years his passion was genealogy and family history. The culmination of his research was the publication of "THE BEAN STALK" a record of the ancestry and descendancy of his parents and their families. His photography skills and the thousands of photos left behind will be remembered and cherished.

Calvin and Elsa Cross Cass were married in 1954 and divorced in 1981. After his marriage, he adopted Elsa's three children from her previous marriage and they had three more of their own. These children are Dolores Jean (Perley) Hodgkin of Saco, Maine, David Ralph (Irene Lafoe) of Biddeford, Maine, Linda Rae (James) Mauer of Spokane, Washington, Julie Anne (Rick) Mecham of Conroe, Texas, Richard Calvin (Diane Packard) of Kaysville, Utah and Brian Edmund (Kathryn Anderson) of Tooele, Utah. His parents, and all of his 8 siblings predeceased him. His children, 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews survive him.

Calvin had a deep and abiding love for every member of his family, both present and past, and he is no doubt having a glorious reunion with his parents, siblings and ancestors in his new home. Calvin was a long-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Funeral services are under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. A memorial service for Calvin will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the McDougal Funeral Home. A viewing will be held that same day from 1:00-1:45 PM at the McDougal Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors and interment will be at the Coventry Village Cemetery in Coventry, Vermont at a later date. To express condolences visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary