Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Murray South Stake Center
Murray, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray South Stake Center
Murray, UT
Carla Dee Howland (Bruin) Yukes


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carla Dee Howland (Bruin) Yukes Obituary
1960 ~ 2019
Carla Dee Howland (Bruin) Yukes, age 58 passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in West Jordan, UT on January 30, 2019 the day before she was to celebrate her 59th birthday. She was born January 31, 1960 in Salt Lake City, UT to Lawrence Kay and Maxine Glover Howland.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Murray South Stake Center in Murray, UT. 5735 Fashion Blvd. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. An evening viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St. Murray, Utah, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019.
For Full Obituary go to https://www.jenkins-soffe.com/obituaries/Carla-Dee-Howland-Bruin-Yukes?obId=4082915#/obituaryInfo
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019
