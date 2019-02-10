Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Redwood Memorial Cemetery
6500 S. Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Capps Kay


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Capps Kay Obituary
AKA "Mom "
Wife, Mother and friend, passed away at her home February 7th, 2019, with her husband Lloyd E. Kay & Kari Kay (Troy E. White-Kay) by her side. She was born December 9th, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Maureen Ingram (Jacob L. Capps WW11) - Ray Demers. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 13th at Serenity Funeral Home, 12278 S. Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, Utah, from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Graveside Service at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd, West Jordan, Utah, at 12:30pm. "May your gardens always be in bloom and the Weeds be few" We all will miss you! To see full obituary and to share condolences visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.