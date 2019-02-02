Carolyn Sharp Barney

1942 ~ 2019

Carolyn Sharp Barney passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her husband, her six sons, their wives and her grandchildren. Carolyn was born to J Steward and Thora Stephens Sharp on April 14, 1942. She was raised in the Salt Lake area near 1800 East and 900 South. She had a pleasant and memorable childhood and made friendships from her neighborhood that have lasted in associations over her lifetime. Carolyn attended East High School, sang with the acapella choir and graduated in 1960. She attended the University of Utah where she graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Education in 1964. Carolyn married Jay V. Barney in the Salt Lake Temple on September 20, 1965. She and Jay are the parents of six sons, Jay Steward (Sharon), Brian Dean (Melissa), Michael Stephens (Kelly), Wesley Lynn (Jody), Matthew John (Whitney), and Steven Kyle (Samantha). They have 11 granddaughters and five grandsons. Carolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including Den Mother, Primary chorister, Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women's president and other meaningful services. She taught 4th grade at Meadow Moor Elementary School and while raising her family did substitute teaching and worked as a teacher's aide. In later years she did volunteer work for reading and helped numerous elementary school students. Carolyn also taught "Learning for Life" for the Boy Scouts of America and was a 2002 Olympic volunteer. Carolyn had the opportunity to travel to South America, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Egypt, Israel and China. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 4, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Northridge Ward, 11196 South Wasatch Blvd. (3500 East), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. An evening viewing will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 South), Sandy, Utah, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019. A special thanks to Dr. Nathan R. Currier, MD, the staff at the Sheridan at South Jordan and Hospice for Utah for their wonderful care of Carolyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Utah.

