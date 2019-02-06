July 9, 1937 ~ February 3, 2019

ST. GEORGE-Carolyn Ruth Adams returned home peacefully to Heavenly Father on February 3, 2019 in St. George, Utah at the age of 81.

Carolyn was born on July 9, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred and Ruth (Martineau) Whitaker. She graduated from Millard High School in Fillmore, Utah. She was sealed to the love of her life, Morris Adams on September 30, 1988 in the Provo, Utah Temple where they blended their families together as one.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Morris Adams of St. George; her children: Teresa (Kevin) Rawle of Payson; Lauren (Tarsha Murray) McNeely of Brigham City; Steven McNeely of Island Park, Idaho; Brent McNeely of St. George; Randall (Kimberly) McNeely of Muscatine, Iowa; Andra (Stephen) Harvey of Henderson, Nevada; step-children Maxine Jensen of Tacoma, Washington; Lindsay (Lora-recently deceased) Adams of Salt Lake City; Louise (Brad) Bruursema of Fountain, Michigan; Liz Forman of St. George; 30 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren ; four brothers: Sheldon (Karren) Whitaker of Provo; Ralph (Ramona) Whitaker of South Jordan; Lindsay Whitaker of Taylorsville; Evan (Ann) Whitaker of Orem; sister-in-law Carol Whitaker of Lakeport, California. Predeceased by step-daughter Virginia and her husband Jerry Covington of Ivins; and brother Paul Whitaker of Lakeport, California.

Carolyn had a love of music and had the opportunity to sing in several choirs in her lifetime. She also had the privilege of being asked to sing solos for many different events. Carolyn was loved by everyone who knew her and never had an unkind thing to say about anyone. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different callings. Carolyn and Morris served a mission as member locators in St. George and also were involved in temple work at the St. George Temple.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be before the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Bridle Gate Ward 3202 East Crimson Ridge, St. George, Utah

Interment will be Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Provo City Cemetery in Provo, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.

The family wishes to thank Bella Terra Nursing Home Staff and a special thanks to Jody Houghton and all other nurses from Intermountain Hospice who were involved with her care.

