Charles Robins Forbes passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2019 after a family pie party to celebrate his upcoming 95th birthday - he wanted one last celebration.

He was born on February 13, 1924 to Clarence George and Grace Alder Robins Forbes in Layton, Utah at home on the family farm. He grew up on the farm with his three brothers, Dee, Homer, and Layne, milking cows, bailing hay, and doing many other farm chores. He graduated from Davis High School in 1942. After high school, he enrolled in Weber State College. This was during World War II - he was soon drafted. He was assigned to the Army Air Force Navigation School and commissioned as a flight officer, training on the B-17 and other large planes. He was a navigator in the Pacific Theater near the end of the War.

After the war, he returned to Utah and received his BS degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Utah. He was a lifelong, true-red Utah fan. He started his engineering career with General Electric and Boeing. After working for a few years, he decided to continue his education. He returned to Salt Lake City and received a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Utah. He spent the last 30 years of his career as an electrical engineer with Sperry Univac / Unisys.

It was in Salt Lake City that he met Eva Deane Burgess, a schoolteacher from Idaho. They married on September 13, 1962 in the Logan Temple. They settled in Bountiful, and have lived there for 56 years. This is where they raised their three children: Susan, Lynn, and Shannon. Dad had tender feelings for his family - they knew they were loved. One of his greatest legacies is a family that appreciates, and tries to follow, his good example.

He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in many callings and as a home teacher. He also was a temple worker in the Salt Lake Temple and the Bountiful Temple.

He is survived by his wife Eva Deane; children: Susan (Randy) Ynchausti, Lynn (Rachelle) Forbes, and Shannon (Joseph) Coates; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Homer and Layne. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dee, and his grandson Justin Ynchausti.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Bountiful 31st Ward Chapel, 585 E. Center St. Friends may visit family Thursday, Feb. 14th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Friday at the Church from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Bountiful, Utah.

