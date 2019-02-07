Claire Elane Ford Malmstrom

1930 - 2019

Our beloved mother, Claire Malmstrom, left this world on February 3, 2019. She was born to Hans and Laura Ford on September 23, 1930. Married Wayne Malmstrom who preceded her in death. They had four children: Laurie, Clarinda, Lynette and David.

Mom's life was a reflection of her values. She stood up for the underdog, was a friend of diversity and a foe of prejudice. She held her faith dear, yet trusted that there is more than one truth. There was always an abundance of flowers, in the yard and in the house. Nature fed her soul. She was a master gardener, a published writer, a perpetual student and an avid reader. Mom played the piano by ear. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She won awards for her volunteer work and activism.

Mom loved to feed the birds, the animals and anyone who dropped by. She kept dog bones in one pocket and candy for the kids in the other. We never left the dinner table without dessert, often two.

Claire will be missed by her children and dear family and friends: Richard Sellers, LaDonna Moore, Charles Thomas, Sylvia Lesser; grandchildren Hollie, Jennifer, Ryan, Mylea, Dan and Cambria; 12 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Bebe.

Many thanks to her neighbors and friends who assisted her to remain in her home as long as possible.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, where a visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:00 p.m. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.

In her memory, donations to any animal rights organization would please her.

