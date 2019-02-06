Clark E. O. ""Sparky"" Maxfield

October 2, 1931 ~ February 2, 2019



Clark E.O. ""Sparky"" Maxfield, of Hooper, Utah, passed away early Saturday morning, February 2 , 2019, at home, incident to a 25 year debilitation. He was born October 2, 1931 in Murray, Utah, to Louis E.O. and Rosamond Palmer Maxfield.



Clark's loving wife, Donna Lowe, ""happily"" nursed him through his years of ill health, saying she was grateful she could.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He proudly served as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1949 to 1953, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Clark worked for Hill Air Force Base as a Field Engineer until his retirement in 1986.



He enjoyed humor, outdoor camping, reunions, horseback and 4 wheelers, hunting, fishing, his dogs and spending ten winters in Wickenberg, AZ. He was a member of several Riding Clubs, past State and National President of Pony Express and Back Country Horseman.



Clark is survived by his wife, Donna Lowe Maxfield, his children, Kevin Bluemel, Seattle, WA; and his children, KC and Ali; Kim (Rick) Olson, West Haven; and their children, Brandon (Jill) Olson, BreAnn (Kameron) Wootton and Carleigh Olson; Donna's children, Jerry (Darinda) Ropelato, Brent (Tami) Ropelato, Larry (Dawn) Ropelato, Wayne (Christy) Ropelato, Shari (Duane) Sell and Scott (Erin) Ropelato; 29 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren; two sisters, JeNeal M. (David) Boggess, Sandy; Cheryl M. (Robert) Peters, Woods Cross; one brother, Rod (Gayla) Maxfield, Woodland; and former wife, Emma Lou Maxfield, Ogden. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gerald ""Baldi"" and Calvin L. Maxfield; a grandson, Cody Duane Olson; and great-grandson, Gage Brandon Olson.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Hooper Landing Chapel, 4979 S. 5100 W. The family will meet with friends Friday, February 8th, from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment, Hooper Cemetery.

