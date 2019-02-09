Clifton Elwood Treglown

Apr 23,1930 ~ Feb 7, 2019

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, Clifton Elwood Treglown, passed away peacefully in his sleep with family at his side.

Cliff, age 88, was born on April 23, 1930 in Eureka, Utah to Alfred Truman Treglown and Folles Magdeline Atherley. He married Carol Joyce Peck in the Salt Lake Temple on June 8, 1956.

Cliff was a giant of a man both physically and spiritually. He served the Lord valiantly for as long as he could. He had an amazing testimony and loved to share it. He served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, including 3 missions; two to Samoa, one as mission president and one to Hawaii at the PCC. He served as Bishop twice, and especially loved serving the youth in scouting and other capacities. He received the Silver Beaver Award, scouting's highest adult award. Cliff and Carol also served for 14 years at the conference center as tour guides.

Cliff graduated from Granite High School and The University of Utah. He taught art at Cyprus High School. He had many talents and hobbies including snow skiing and was on the ski patrol, wood working, jewelry making, motorcycle and ATV riding, and all things outdoors. He designed and built their West Jordan home and family cabin. He was very creative and hard working. He also served in the Army for 2 years and served a term on the West Jordan City Counsel. He was so proud of and loved his family with his whole heart. His greatest joys were his family and church service.

He is survived by his eternal companion Carol, his daughters Sandra (Marlo) Stradley, Teresa (Scott) Moon, daughter-in-law Kimberly Treglown, and foster son Nelson (Jolene) Luna and family, 13 grand children and 25 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his son Randal Lynn Treglown , 3 great-grandchildren, his parents and 3 brothers.

Viewing will be held at the Garden Cove Ward Meetinghouse at 1945 W. 9000 So., West Jordan, Utah from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at the same location on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am with a brief viewing from 10:00-10:45 am.

Interment will be held at West Jordan City Cemetery located at 7925 So. 1300 W., West Jordan, Utah.

The family would like to thank Aspire Hospice's gentle and loving care. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary