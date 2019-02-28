1955 ~ 2019

Craig Follett Doutré, 63, died of pancreatic cancer on February 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT after almost 10 years since diagnosis. He was born in Logan, UT on June 1, 1955 to David L. and Greta A. Doutré. Craig is survived by his wife, Suzanne Harmon Doutré; son, Chase; daughter, Madison, and her husband, Mitch Peterson; brothers, David A. (Marie) Doutré and Scott Doutré; and sister, Lisa (Scott) McDermott. Preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Greta-Ann Doutré Cook; brother-in-law, Paul Cook; and, just last month, his beloved golden retriever, Scout.

Craig grew up in Sugarhouse, stirring up trouble with his siblings, and spent his summers at his grandparents' home in Cache Valley. Craig graduated from Highland High and the University of Utah with a degree in Business Finance. He joined the Navy and became a commissioned officer to fly fighter planes. Later, he worked in equipment leasing and was proud to remodel a home for his family in Holladay by doing almost every contracting job himself. Craig's true home, however, was the great outdoors. He loved hiking with his dogs, cooking tin foil dinners by campfire, road tripping to Huntington Beach, and biking up Millcreek Canyon with only the moonlight to guide him. But more than anything, Craig cared about helping others and creating memories with his loved ones. Craig's kids were his greatest accomplishment. He helped them grow into smart, caring, frugal, practical and independent adults, who value the important things in life. And while his family was the most important thing in the world to him, a good bargain was a close second. He was notorious for tinkering away in his garage on everything from motorcycles to motorhomes-always with the TV blaring for the neighbors to enjoy.

A memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, March 3, from 4-6 pm with a program at 5 pm at The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City UT. Come and enjoy time together remembering a unique, great guy. But no ties. He didn't like those. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Park Foundation in Craig's name at nationalparks.org, as he loved taking his family to visit the parks, especially Zion and Yellowstone. Send stories and photos of Craig to [email protected]

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary