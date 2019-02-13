Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Craig Winn
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
South Jordan Cemetery
10650 S. 1055 W.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Craig Richard Winn Obituary
Craig Richard Winn
1951 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-Beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Craig Richard Winn, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 9, 2019.
Craig is preceded in death by mother Marian Mortensen Winn, Father David Richard Winn, and brother Tom Anderson Winn. Survived by his wife of 30 years, Bonnie Gallagher Winn, daughters, Jennifer Winn, Kim (Scott) Steele, Amy (Rustin) Crawford, Julie (Kim) Paxton, and Sandra (Randy) Wageman, 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Brother to Raymond Anderson, Jack (Mary) Winn, Steve (Chris) Winn, Tamara Winn, Randy (Pam) Winn, Danette (Mike) Moon.
Craig had a true passion for life and loved to be active. He served faithfully in the US Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged in October of 1970. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking, and gardening. He was the ultimate handy-man and loved to help others. Craig had a way of touching everyone's life that he came in contact with. His generosity and love for Christ had an impact on all those whom he met. He was a devoted father and cherished his time with all of his family and church family. To know him was to love him, he will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the South Jordan Cemetery located at 10650 S. 1055 W. South Jordan, UT with a viewing on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
