Darlyne Rindlisbacher Butterfield
1931 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, Darlyne Rindlisbacher Butterfield, 87, passed away peacefully at home from leukemia, on February 21, 2019.
She was born on August 19, 1931 in West Jordan, Utah to Verda and Lawrence Rindlisbacher.
Darlyne was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved music, singing in the choir and being a chorister. She was a talented violinist, teaching lessons and performing at various functions. Darlyne passed her love of music to her children and grandchildren. She also loved sewing and quilting.
Darlyne is survived by her sister, Donabeth Lennberg; her children: Dean (Sharon) Butterfield, Dan (Ranice) Butterfield, Becky (Don) Sneck, Karma (Mark) Bronson, Kathy (Wes) Chormicle, Marsha (Justin) Dilworth, Shelle (Chris) Rammell; 31 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Charles Butterfield and her son, Jeff Butterfield.
Viewing - Saturday, March 2nd, Frenchtown L.D.S. Ward, 16044 Frenchtown Frontage Road, Frenchtown, Montana, 9:30-10:30 am. Funeral following at 11:00 am.
Utah Viewing on Monday, March 4th, Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale, Utah, 9:00-11:00 am. Burial will follow at the Herriman Cemetery, 12465 South Pioneer Street, Herriman, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2019