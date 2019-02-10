David Ross Dowdle

1939 ~ 2019

David Ross Dowdle passed away on February 6, 2019 surrounded by his family and caretakers after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He will be missed and happily remembered as he reunites with his deceased wife, Deanna, after 12 years.

David was born on New Year's Day 1939 to LeGrand and Merle Kathryn Hughes Dowdle in Salt Lake City. David graduated from South High School in 1957 and served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Northwestern States Mission from 1958 to 1961. David also served in the Army Reserves from 1957 to 1964 being activated several times. David completed his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah in 1965. During his studies David found the love of his life and was sealed to Deanna Fagg in the Salt Lake Temple in July of 1963. They spent their married life in California (Santa Ana, Garden Grove and Anaheim) and Utah (Willow Creek Terrace and South Jordan). David returned to the University of Utah and completed his M.B.A. in 1994. He worked for Security National Bank (LA) and First Security Bank (SLC) in marketing and advertising for 35 years and outlived them both.

David will be remembered for many things including his faithful service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, his ability to teach, his hobbies of coin and rock collecting, his fondness for movies, and his love of sports - especially basketball. He was a lifelong Ute with many of his children attending the university. David and Deanna raised seven children in a loving home and valued the relationships and friends gained throughout their lives. He was a wonderful father, provided for a large family, had a great sense of humor, and left a lasting legacy through his family and friends.

He leaves behind his children Wendy (David), Montana; D. Richard (Tania), Connecticut; Mindy (Paul), West Jordan, Utah; Daniel (Heidi), Riverton, Utah; Douglas, Idaho; Donald (Nicole), California; and Lacey (Addison), Nebraska; and 25 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary and Lynn (Linda) Dowdle. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Don Dowdle and brother's wife Devona, as well as David's wife Deanna.

The family would like to thank Sagewood at Daybreak and Comfort Worx Hospice for their assistance and help in taking care of David. Viewings will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy. (10600 S) and from 10:00 to 10:45 on Saturday at the church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 a.m. at South Jordan Country Park Stake Center, 2447 W. 11400 South. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley, 13001 South 3600 West, Riverton, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 10, 2019