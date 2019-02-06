1940 ~ 2019

David Ellis Peeler passed away at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah on January 31, 2019 at 6:03 PM at the age of 78. He was born to William Ellis Peeler and Ruby Lucile (Woodhead) on March 18, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

David lived in Utah and Colorado while growing up and he graduated from Olympus High School in Salt Lake City. He served a church mission in the Northwest States Mission from 1960 to 1962. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lily Ann Fitzgerald, on June 15, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple.

David graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in accounting and spent his career in public accounting as a CPA in California. He was part of many professional organizations over the course of his career, including chairman of the AICPA peer review committee and Vice President of the Los Angeles CPA Society.

He served in a variety of service callings over the years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Branch President in Idyllwild, CA and Bishop of Jacob's Ranch Ward in Saratoga Springs, UT. He was an ordinance worker in the Mt.Timpanogos and San Diego Temples and served a church service mission in Salt Lake City.

Horses, traveling, and cars were some of David's favorite hobbies, but most important to him were his family and serving others. He truly made everyone around him feel loved and important.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lily Ann, and their five children: Julie (Wendell) Hatch, Steven (Kimberly) Peeler, Richard (Pamela) Peeler, Linda (Andrew) Tuttle, Kreg (Amanda) Peeler; 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Kalmar, and sister-in-law Anna Lois Peeler. His parents and brother James preceded him in death.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 9th, at 11:00 am, at the Jacobs Ranch 1st Ward Chapel, 163 East Ring Road, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Interment in Holladay Memorial Park Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

