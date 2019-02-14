In Loving Memory

David Young Thomas passed away from complications due to lung cancer surrounded by family on February 12, 2019 at the age of 64. He was proceeded in death by his parents Donald Collett Thomas and Beth Young. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Lori Clark Thomas as well as sons Jared, Justin, Sean, Trevor (Mckena) and daughter Amy Harward (Tobby). He is also survived by his grandchildren Lily Harward, Zoey Harward, Reuben Harward, Tayce Thomas, Jaxton Thomas; his siblings Paul Thomas (Miriam), Carol Worthington, Mark Thomas (Chris), Marian North (Jim), Janice Thomas, Collette Barr (Kent), Nancy Peterson (Alan); his father-in-law Mel Clark, sisters-in-law Sheri Clark, Janan Fenton (Steve), Jill Rawe (George) and many nieces and nephews.

David was born on March 9, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Olympus High School in 1972 and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Japan East Mission which later became the Japan Sapporo Mission. He married his eternal companion Lori in the Oakland, California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a master's degree from Arizona State University.

He loved being with his family whether that was going on trips, attending his kids' activities, or just being at home. He was passionate about sports and serving others in church callings and as their friend and neighbor. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived as His disciple throughout his life. He was soft-spoken and humble while always standing firm for what was right and being a good example to all around him. His funeral services will be held at 1875 N 280 W Orem, UT 84057 on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 am as well as on Friday, February 15 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same address. The burial will be at the Orem City Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary