1943 ~ 2019

Dennis Gale Rodgers returned home to his Heavenly Father on January 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Dennis was born January 18, 1943 in South Bend Indiana to Helen Faye Taylor and Gale Rodgers. His early years were spent in northeast Jonesboro Arkansas and in his teen years he lived in Coolidge Arizona where he graduated from high school and then attended Northern Arizona University where he met and married Judith Ann Rodgers (yes - same last name - no relation!)

Dennis lived an adventurous life. He taught high school as a band instructor and also worked as a police officer in several cities in Alaska and for a shorter time back in Arizona also. He and his family lived in St. George for many years and then retired to Corvallis, Oregon for 10 years until finally moving with his wife Judy, to Orem, Utah.

Dennis loved the outdoors and was a firearms instructor and loved educating others in proper firearms use and safety. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong love of the gospel and his Savior Jesus Christ. He loved doing family history and researching his ancestors.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, and four sons: Gregory (Karen) Rodgers, Todd Rodgers, Mathew Rodgers, and Galen (Kari) Rodgers; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

As his family, we are honoring Dennis' wish to be cremated and have a private family memorial in his honor.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary