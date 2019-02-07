Dixie Rae Haueter Thayne

1942 ~ 2019

Draper, UT-Dixie Rae Haueter Thayne passed away February 4, 2019 in Draper, Utah. She was born on December 16, 1942 to Deaun and W. Ray Haueter in Herber City, Utah. She attended schools in Heber City, Sugarhouse, and Butler, Utah. Dixie graduated from Jordan High School in 1961 and attended the University of Utah.

She married her sweetheart, Bruce Wendell Thayne on January 11, 1963 in the Logan LDS Temple.

Dixie loved nature. We often took long canyon rides and she was always the first to spot a deer or hawk miles away. Bruce created a backyard that became a piece of heaven for Dixie and the kids. Summers were spent under the shade sharing laughter, tears and a Diet Coke.

Dixie served others every day of her life. She always knew if a neighbor needed dinner, a ride or a kind word. Dixie found deep happiness while serving the young women, primary children and relief society sisters in the many wards she resided in. Dixie had the unique gift of making everyone she spoke with feel loved and important. She was a wife, mother, friend and teacher. Many tears have been shed this week and our lives are forever better for our relationship with Dixie.

Dixie served her church in many capacities and had a strong testimony of the Gospel.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Judy Jackson. She is survived by her husband; Bruce and her children; Wendell (Sherry) Thayne, Paul, Jennifer (Michael) Johnson, and Sharon (Robert) Anderson; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and sisters Terry Glad, Linda Hardy, Diane Haueter, Carole Arrington, and Susan Bracken.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11th at the LDS Church on 1650 E 12700 S, Draper, Utah. A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 10th from 4-6 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 2200 W 12600 S, Riverton, Utah and Monday one hour prior to services. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary