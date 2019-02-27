1927 ~ 2019

Donald Adams Catron, born February 1, 1927, passed away of natural causes on February 14, 2019 at his home in Millcreek, Utah. He is survived by sons Ross (Becky), Robert (Yami), John (Kim) and his sister Joye Hadley along with 16 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, daughter Judy Lester (Woody), son Jim, parents Roy and Dezzie, sister Carlene Davidson (Roy, Dezzie and Carlene were killed in a plane crash in 1948), and brother Kenneth.

Don graduated from Ogden HS in 1944 and enlisted in the Merchant Marines at age 17 where he served as a merchant seaman. One of his favorite memories was sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge. He was also a sergeant in the US Army Paratroopers, 11th Airborne Division from 1946-47.

He married Shirley Ross in the Logan Utah Temple on August 8, 1947.

Don graduated from U of U in 1953 and received his MBA from Harvard in 1955.

Don worked as an educational and business consultant most of his life, working for Continental Oil (1955-58); U of U (Director of Budget, 58-66); USU (Controller and Assistant Vice President-Finances, 70-73) and others.

Don loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Don's passions in life were running rivers, traveling, supporting the underdog or the poor, and shopping for bargains and saving money. He was a river runner pioneer beginning with a trip down the San Juan and Colorado Rivers through Glenn Canyon in 1952. He also was a boatman on the first Western River Expeditions trip through the Grand Canyon in 1965. He talked often about having a water fight with the Bobby Kennedy family on the Green River. Don's lifetime of many, many river trips was shared with family and friends who continue that tradition today. Many of his travel adventures were with his grandchildren in his Mercedes diesel that he bought in Germany.

Don also loved Scouting and was the Scout Master of Troop 526 in the 60's. He took his scout troop to Yellowstone in a pink Cadillac hearse (plenty of room for 15 scouts) that he brought to haul his scouts around in. His scouts also went on several river trips and numerous camps and hikes up Neff's Canyon.

Throughout his life Don was fiercely independent, refusing to be a financial burden to his family and others. Many thanks to the "Angels" of the VA for the care they provided Don during his later years. A celebration of Don's life for family and friends will be held at his grandson's home at 13115 South 1300 West, Riverton, Utah beginning at 11:00 AM on March 9th. Don will be missed by his family and friends.

