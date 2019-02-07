Donald Rollo Hyde

April 6,1927 - February 5, 2019

Our sweet Dad and Grandpa left this earth for his final journey February 5, 2019. Born to Clarence and Tressa Hyde April 6, 1927 in Metropolis, Nevada. Married Marjorie Ann Jensen November 20, 1954 (deceased). Married Marie Perchelli on September 29, 1967 and instantly became an amazing Dad and Grandpa. He unselfishly took tender care of Marie before she preceded him in death March 13, 2016. Don enjoyed good hard work and wished just a week ago that he was building a house or driving a backhoe. He loved Lincoln Continentals, taking care of his garden, RV's, dancing, driving semi-trucks, water skiing, golfing, or just having a cup of coffee over a good conversation! We'll sure miss his stories and that smile that would light up the room.

Don is survived by his sister Tressa (Tom) White, his kids; Linda (Lou) Lofgreen, Val Petersen, Mark Petersen, Geniel Petersen and Pam (Phil) Ellis, many loving grandkids and great grandkids. Waiting for him in Heaven; his wife Marie, children; Deanna and Dale, his brother Clyde and his sister Merle.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 pm.

Always find some humor in life, be kind, and COWBOY UP!

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019