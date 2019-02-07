Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cottonwood 10th Ward
4930 Westmoor Road
SLC, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Cottonwood 10th Ward
4930 Westmoor Road
SLC, UT
View Map
Donna Marie Ranes
1931~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-It is with tears of joy and sadness that we say goodbye to our sweet mother Donna Marie Ranes. It hurt to witness the suffering she endured from Alzheimers and recent surgery. Our hearts were touched with her strength. We are grateful she is no longer in pain and has returned has to her Father in Heaven.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am with a viewing beginning at 9:00 am at the Cottonwood 10th Ward, 4930 Westmoor Road, SLC, Utah 84117. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a full obituary, please visit www.memorial.utah.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019
