Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Telford Ward church
1834 East Creek Road (7995 South)
Sandy, UT
Dora Mines Froisland
1939 - 2019
On February 2, 2019, Dora Mines Froisland peacefully passed into the loving arms of the Lord after struggling with Alzheimer's. Dora was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, grew up in Murray, Utah, and raised her own family in Sandy, Utah. Dora is remembered by everyone as being a kind and happy person. She often told her children, "I choose to be happy."
Dora is survived by her children; Sheri Crenshaw (Sanford), Lawrence (Verene), Steven (Andrea), Ted (Etta), Dennis (Kathy), Eric (Heather), and Tamara Johnson (Jeff), 24 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Dora is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J Froisland and her parents Russell Lowell and Elsie Rushton Mines. A viewing will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 between 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 S. State Street in Murray, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the LDS Telford Ward church building located at 1834 East Creek Road (7995 South) in Sandy, UT, with a viewing prior between 10:00 - 10:45 AM. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health, Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, and the members of the Telford Ward for their care and kindness to our Mom.
