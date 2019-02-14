Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away from natural causes during the morning of February 7th. The family had recently celebrated 3 weeks before her 90th birthday at the Lion House where she spent time with many members of her family before falling ill. She was born in Salt Lake City on January 18, 1929 to Alonzo Rowell Leavitt and Mary Ann Daly. She was the 13th child of 15 children. She enjoyed her life growing up in Salt Lake City with all of her brothers and sisters. Throughout her life her family was always her most precious joy. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart, and each of them loved her in return..

She met her husband Don W. Sheets while both of them were working at the Federal Reserve Bank in Salt Lake City. They were married on February 23, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband Don, children Jacklyn Larsen (Dennis), Brian (Emilie) and Brent. She has 12 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren who she was always excited to see.

Throughout her life, Dottie was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church positions including working in the Primary which she enjoyed most of all. They had many life-long friends who they enjoyed playing cards with and traveling in their trailer to various locations in Utah, Nevada and California. They also went on countless cruises throughout the world with their friends and family. However, her greatest joy was always her family, and when they came to visit her, she had a smile that brought joy to your heart and you knew you were in a loving home.

The viewing will be held on Friday February 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. There will also be a viewing on Saturday, February 16th from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the funeral. The funeral will begin at 11:00 am. The viewings and funeral will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 2675 East 4430 South in Holladay, Utah. The interment will be conducted at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary; 3401 South Highland Drive; Salt Lake City, Utah.



Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019