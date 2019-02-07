Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints,
Bountiful., UT
February 1st, 1928 ~ February 2nd, 2019
Our dear wife and mother, Estella Dixie Porter was born February 1st, 1928 in Richville, Morgan, Utah and passed away from the earth on the morning of February 2nd, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She married Paul Cook Porter December 10th, 1947 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Paul was the love of her life. She was the daughter of Reed and Anona Porter Dickson.
Her sweet spirit and great love was a wonderful blessing for her family. She spent 30 plus years in California supporting her husband in his occupation. She had great love for those with whom she served. She served in callings such as Stake Relief Society President, Temple Worker, and as a missionary with her husband in Hawaii, Cincinnati, Ohio and at the Bountiful Humanitarian Room.
One of her desires was to be sure her children and grand children received gifts, especially for Christmas and birthdays. She felt very blessed with 3 children, 18 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson..
Dixie is survived by her children Patricia Shaw (Grant), James Paul Porter (Kathy), and David Porter (Angela). She is also survived by 4 siblings; Barbara Whittier, Maisie Whitaker, Lee Dickson (Veloy) and Norris Dickson (Pam).
Viewings will be held Friday, February 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful and on Saturday, February 9th at 9:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 165 South 1000 East in Bountiful. The funeral will follow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the South Morgan Cemetery, Morgan, Utah. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019
