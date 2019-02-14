Home

Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
West Jordan City Cemetery
7800 So. 1300 W.
West Jordan, UT
Elaine Watson


1935 - 2019
Elaine Watson Obituary
1935 ~ 2019
Elaine Watson, 83, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep after her battle with cancer on February 12, 2019.
Elaine was born to Ila and Lawrence Malstrom. She attended Glendale High School in California where she met and later married Orville Watson.
She loved raising four children, her garden and she enjoyed helping math students as a teacher's aid. Elaine is survived by son Scott (Peggy) Watson, daughter Diane (Kevin) Walker, daughter Marilyn (Joe) Mann, daughter Christy (Steve) Hicks and five grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Orville Watson.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, just prior to service at 11:30 am at graveside at the West Jordan City Cemetery, 7800 So. 1300 W. West Jordan Utah. Condolences can be sent to www.premierfuneral.com. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at the Draper Rehabilitation Center, Intermountain Medical Center and Dr. Katy Harris at the Huntsman Cancer center.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019
