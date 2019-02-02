Home

RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foothill 7th Ward building
2215 East Roosevelt Ave
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Foothill 7th Ward building
2215 East Roosevelt Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Foothill 7th Ward building
2215 East Roosevelt Ave
View Map
More Obituaries for Eleonore Fassmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleonore Ingeborg Fassmann


Eleonore Ingeborg Fassmann


1927 - 2019
Eleonore Ingeborg Fassmann Obituary
Eleonore Ingeborg Fassmann
1927 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-If you want to know what ministering looks like, remember the life of Eleonore Ingeborg Fassmann. She sought after the one in need and found a life of joy in this service. She cared for family, friends and all those around her. She was a lifelong faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Inge passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 91 surrounded by family on January 28, 2019.
Inge was born on April 13, 1927 in Zwickau, Germany to Max Ewald Beckert and Elisabeth Marie Schmutzler. She married Walter Karl Fassmann in 1949 in Zwickau, Germany. Their marriage was later solemnized for eternity in the Cardston Alberta Temple in 1953. They raised their family in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of the great joys in Inge Oma's life was tending and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was active in helping others until the last days of her life.
A viewing will be held at the Foothill 7th Ward building, 2215 East Roosevelt Ave. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the funeral on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the same building. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Brighton Hospice for the loving care they showed their mother. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019
