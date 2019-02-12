Services Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East Murray , UT 84121 (801) 262-4631 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East Murray , UT 84121 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East Murray , UT 84121 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Noah's Event Center 322 west 11000 south South Jordan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Eris (Pete) Petersen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eris (Pete) Leemon Petersen

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Eris (Pete) Leemon

Petersen

"It's Always a Good Day to

Have a Good Day"

Our charming and quick-witted father passed peacefully surrounded by his family early Saturday morning. His last words reflected exactly what he was about, "I love you so much". His love of family was beyond measure.

Eris (Pete) Leemon Petersen was born March 7, 1957 to Leemon Durwood Petersen and Emma Joy Kirk. He married his high school sweetheart and first love, Charlane Curtis. They started adult life very early, military style. Moving to Fort Sill, OK where his pride and joy Chrysta Joy Petersen was born. Shortly after they took a military adventure to Germany. This place brought so many amazing memories for his little family, including the addition of his one and only son, J Eris Petersen. His military journey then took them back to Fort Sill to complete their family when Candace Marilyn Petersen joined the family.

With orders to South Korea on the horizon and concerns of having to leave his wife and children behind, he made the tough decision to be present for his family. It was a very hard decision. All his superiors did not want to see him go, giving him the highest scores and recommendation letters inside the Army. After 7 years of service and an E5 rank, he was honorably discharged on May 2, 1982.

He moved his young family back home to Salt Lake City, UT in 1984 to find better work opportunities. With an entrepreneurial heart guiding him, he started a novelty business. In his spare time, he packed up what would fit in a truck and headed to the swap meet. Always being first in line to get the best "selling" spot, even the weekends had to start bright and early at 5 am. Eventually, that little swap meet business grew to a brick and mortar. For 4 years B.C. Gift & Novelty supported his family.

On December 24, 1991 he began work at Utah Media Group. Working with what he called "the absolutely best work family anyone could ask for". His motto of "never ever give up" showed in his work ethic, working up until the very end.

Eris was extremely tough, hardworking, devoted and loving. With his traditional and old fashioned ways, he both gave and demanded respect. But the love he had for life showed in his enormous and contagious smile.

You could constantly catch Eris bragging about the love and pride he had for his family. His Grandkids adored him, but he would argue that he adored them more. Always prepared with a dad joke and the best possible hugs anyone could give. He loved putting on magic shows for them and was very proud when his Grandson, Dillen decided to take over the acts. Grandpa Pete's favorite thing to do for his grandkids was to treat them on their birthdays to a shopping spree, activities, and dinner of their choice. These memories will forever be cherished by them. He would remind each of them, "You are my favorite (insert grandchild's name)".

Our Dad did not let a day go by without a smile, laugh and a joke no matter what the conditions. There was always "room" for ice cream and popcorn. Dallas Cowboys and his sweet little "princess" dogs were life for him. Feeling accomplished and telling you he loved you each day was immensely important. He gave each day all he had. His positivity truly made every day a great day.

Eris is survived by his children, Chrysta & Ian Martin, J & Brandy Petersen and Candace Navarro. Grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris), Desiree (Shaun), Daisey, Dominic, Tiffanie (Brandon), Kayla, Dallas, Rylee, Dillen, and Paislee. Great Grandchildren, Carlee, Emery, Oaklee, Kennedy, Nixon & Mable Joy. Brothers and Sisters, Thorpe (Francisca), Jerryle (Alice), Clint (Joanne), DarLynne, Starla (Dave), Gloriann (Budd), Bryan (Chris) and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom he very much loved.

He is preceded in death by his Father Leemon, Mother Emma, Brother Rodney, Grandson Austen, Grandson Jamin, and his sweet little dog Tinkerbell.

To know Eris is to love him, but he would tell you "he loves you more".

Special thanks to:

Utah Media Group for your incredible support and love given for nearly 27 years. Thank you for being an amazing work family!

Utah Cancer Specialists. Thank you, Dr. Justin Call, for your compassion and determination to keep our dad alive for nearly 3 years after a stage 4 diagnoses. To all the nursing staff who made him feel special, knew him by name, and laughed with him during those difficult appointments.

Elevation Hospice. Nurse Jamie, Social Worker Jessica and Chaplin Cherri for your remarkable and graceful care of our father in his last days. Your kindness, generosity, and love will forever be in our hearts.

Viewing services will be held at Memorial Murray Mortuary (5850 so. 900 east) on Friday, February 15th from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Murray Mortuary on Saturday, February 16th at 11am with another viewing opportunity at 10am. We will also be holding a celebration of life Saturday from 4-9pm at Noah's Event Center in South Jordan (322 west 11000 south). Please come celebrate our Dad's life with us! Published in Deseret News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries