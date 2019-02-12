Eva Lou Carlile Stewart

In Loving Memory

Salt Lake City, UT-Eva Lou Carlile Stewart, age 84, passed away peacefully of natural causes on February 8, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on August 21, 1934 in Heber, Utah to John Giles Carlile and Avery Duncan Carlile. She married her sweetheart Paul Stewart on April 11, 1969. They loved to travel and experience new places together and spent several years of their retirement traveling the country in their truck and RV. Eva Lou loved her family and cherished spending time with them camping, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. She was an amazing lady who impacted everyone she met in a positive way, always smiling and taking care of those around her. Eva Lou is survived by her children, Jill Skinner (Rick), Tanya Yates (Sean), Teddie Manning (Steve), and Cody Christensen (Steve Emmer), siblings Jolene DeJonge and Brent Carlile (Kris), 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings, husband, Paul Stewart, and 3 children, Jay Goulding, Ron Goulding and Peggy Goulding.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary located at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah beginning at 11 am with a viewing 1 hour prior. Interment will be at the Fairview City Cemetery approximately 2 hours after the service is concluded. There will also be a viewing Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary.



